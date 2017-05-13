NOSTALGIA: Getting ready to go

This week we have a couple of photos from the Long Buckby area, with contrasting contexts.

They formed part of a nostalgia feature printed in the Gusher 23 years ago which was centred on Daventry’s surrounding villages.

The lead photograph was taken in 1917 in the village’s market place and shows a group of residents heading off to a wedding in Great Brington. The wedding-goers are sitting on a charabanc, run by Mr Barfield and Mr Cokes, and are off to the marriage of Delia Spencer of Althorpe House.

The ceremony took place in the same church where Earl Spencer was buried.

The charabanc arranged all sorts of trips around the area and was based in Long Buckby.

Our second photo is dated September 1, 1914, and shows men from Long Buckby responding to the appeal for men to volunteer to fight in the First World War in what is known as the ‘Loyal Response’.

The men are gathered on the west side of the village’s Market Place where rallies were held to encourage enlistment.

Many went off to fight, but only some returned.