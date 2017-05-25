Northamptonshire Police appeal for help to find missing woman

A 39-year-old woman from Weedon has been declared missing.

The last reported sighting of Angela Verden was in the village on the morning of Wednesday, May 24 about 8.40am, and officers are urging her to make contact to let them know she is safe and well.

Angela is white, about 5ft 7in, with a large build. She has long golden brown hair with a fringe.

She was last seen wearing red, pink, purple and turquoise jumper, with black or dark blue trousers, a pale blue scarf and a black woollen bobble hat.

Angela, or anyone who may have seen her or have any information as to her whereabouts, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.