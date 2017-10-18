Night of horror stories at Daventry village book launch

A Weedon bookshop will host the launch of a book of 16 horror stories written by authors from across the globe, just in time for Halloween.

The Corona Book of Horror Stories comprises tales selected from a worldwide call, with submissions received from writers in America, Canada, India, New Zealand as well as the UK.

Nine of the British authors will be travelling to the launch at The Booksmith in Weedon's Ordnance Depot where they will read excerpts from their stories.

Editor of the book of short stories, Lewis Williams, from Byfield, said: "What we've tried to do with the book is create a great modern horror anthology - all the stories in it are newly written or edited for the book and we picked only the best to include.

"It turned out most of the stories in the book were from British authors, although there are Americans and Canadians in there too. It seems there's a lot of horrific writing talent in Britain!"

He added: "It’s really good to be able to hold this event at The Booksmith, which is a great venue, local to me, and I know that all the authors attending are looking forward to it as much as I am.

"Some of them will be reading their stories in full, if they're short ones; others will be reading excerpts, but all of them will be trying their best to scare the audience!"

The launch takes place at 7pm on October 26. Tickets are available from Michelow's Treasures on Sheaf Street, Daventry and cost £7.