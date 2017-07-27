NatWest Daventry branch will be facilitated for sale once shut

The NatWest building on Daventry High Street will have its signage, night safe, ATMs and internal items removed as the property is readied for sale.

The Grade II listed building will house the retail bank up until its closure in September this year.

The scope of the removal work will be minimal and is principally to facilitate the sale of the property.

No harm or loss to the original building will be caused by the removals and any areas of down takings will be made good to ensure that the original fabric is in no way diminished.

The appearance of the building will not be affected and, where items are removed, work to reinstate stonework and brickwork will be carried out to match the existing.

Among the items to be removed are safe and cash storage items, existing chairs, desks, bookcases, PCs, counters and cabinets.

No original items inside will be affected.

Once the cash machines are removed they will be replaced by glass units.