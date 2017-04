A motorbike was stolen from a residential road in Northampton despite it being chained to a lamp post.

The silver BMW R1200 GS Adventurer motorbike was removed from the post on St Michael’s Avenue, possibly with an angle grinder, and wheeled away.

The theft is believed to have happened at around 1.20am on Tuesday, April 25.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.