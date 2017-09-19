Man involved in single vehicle collision in Daventry District was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car left the road and collided with hedgerow and fencing.

The police are appealing for witnesses following the single vehicle collision in Barby.

The incident happened shortly after 11pm on Friday, September 15, in Barby Lane when the black Mercedes, for reasons yet unknown, left the road.

The driver, from Rugby, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with serious injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, are asked call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 616/150917.