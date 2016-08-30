Weedon Weekender weathered the rain to draw in the crowds

It was a busy and fun weekend in Weedon as the village staged a two day festival and fete.

The Weedon Weekender ‘The Seaside One’ drew in the crowds, despite the huge deluge of rain about an hour into the fete afternoon on Saturday.

Thankfully the weather improved in the evening and Sunday was a glorious sunny day.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “We created our own Weedon Beach, had lots of lovely stalls attend, local village groups with their own fundraising activities, the Ice Cream Lady and many other great attractions.

“Somewhat dampened, the Donkeys returned to their shelter and the Punch and Judy puppets too but the rain didn’t stop the K9 Dancing Dog team do their fantastic display to music.

“Phoenix Drum Corps from Daventry did their first ever performance – well done!

“Our combined outdoor church service started proceedings on Sunday followed by local Harmony group Upton Footlights who perform for charity events.

“WBFC Diddy Dons display showed us the up and coming stars of our grassroots football. Weedon Veterinary Centre hosted a fun dog show which was very busy indeed trying to find the best sausage catcher and dog most like the owner to name just a couple of classes!

“There was some great live music from local bands too; The Abrahams from Kettering, Weedon’s Own Pete and Del, Bootleg Zoo, Paper Street Soap Company and Donnybrook Fair.

“A fun packed Seaside Weekend(er!).

“Weedon Sports Association, a registered charity, organise and host this event with the aid of an ever increasing group of helpers who give their time freely because it is great for our village – thank you team.

“We are also grateful for the financial support received from Weedon Bec Parish Council, Daventry District Council, Empowering Councillors, the Royal Ordnance Depot and some private donations towards the funding.

“Also, a huge thanks to the local businesses for their continued support and generosity through donations of prizes and actively promoting the event; Blades, The Plume of Feathers, Granny’s Café, Apple Repair Centre and Amber Signs.

“Any proceeds go towards helping village groups by way of grants, to work towards building a much needed community sports changing facility and to host events such as the Weekender.”

Photos courtesy of Jon Whiles, Paul O’Hara and Julian Wickham