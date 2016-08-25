Daventry UTC marks its second ever round of GCSE results

Students who joined Daventry UTC in its second year of operation have received their GCSE results today.

Having joined the UTC in Year 10, the students worked hard for their grades.

The UTC staff praised its students’ inspiring progress in comparison to where they were at the time when they joined the school.

Melanie Waller, DUTC’s Assistant Principal said: “Today’s results clearly reflect the hard work and progress our students have made since joining us in 2014. We are extremely proud of how our students approached their exams, with clear goals in their minds.

“Our vocational courses, especially engineering have again achieved 100 per cent pass rate and many of those students have chosen to continue to study towards their Level 3 Diplomas, which as our A-level results testify, will be an even greater celebration of their success. This once again proves the UTC’s innovative approach and career-focused education is a truly winning formula.

“Many of our students will be returning in September to join the 6th form, which again is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the staff at the UTC.

“We promise our soon-to-be Year 12 students two years of challenging and extremely rewarding studying, where students will be individually mentored by our world renowned industry partners.

“Once again this year, the best engineering student will be awarded the Student of The Year Award by Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains – the manufacturer of the most successful Formula 1 powertrains.”

Daventry’s Deputy Principal, Sally Kirk commented on this year’s GCSE results: “Having students join our UTC in Year 10 often presents a challenge, where we need to understand their expectation and past results as well as performance in order to tailor the curriculum for one’s individual needs.

“This resulted in the fact that 81 per cent of our new students, feel that their grades improved in comparison to their previous schools.

“Students told us that they enjoy our specialist equipment, career advice and definitely the exposure to the industry and working with their potential future employers.

“Our staff and students have put a lot of effort into preparing for studying level 3 qualifications and setting out goals which the students clearly achieved.

“We hope that after celebrating their GCSE results they are as excited as we are about them starting Year 12 with us as we have many exciting projects awaiting them.

“The students who decided to continue their studies in different colleges have secured their places and some have been accepted on apprenticeship schemes, further adding to their accomplishments.

“After very high standards set last week by our first-ever A-level leavers, we can confidently say that our Year 11 students are all on a clear path to future success and great careers.”

Daventry UTC offers via its website on www.DaventryUTC.com advice and information on post-16 education, apprenticeships or to how secure a place with the University Technical College.