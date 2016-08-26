Daventry’s DSLV celebrates its highest GCSE success in recent years

Pupils at DSLV in Daventry are celebrating their GCSE successes following the highest performance in the school’s recent history.

Of those studying physics, music, construction, ICT, Italian and Polish 95 per cent achieved A* to C, with biology, chemistry, business studies, food, German, graphics, art, dance, psychology and textiles all closely following behind.

Holly Trippett

New Principal Simon Cotton commented: “We are extremely pleased with the performance of pupils this year.

“We challenged them at the start of the year to step out of their comfort zone and aim high and they have done exactly that.

“Their performance has not only led to a positive A* to C subject performance, but also places the school in a good position compared to others when the new government “headline measure” is taken into account.

“This measure shows that pupils at all levels make strong progress compared to their starting points and means that all pupils are able to access further educational or employment opportunities. This is what we are about as a school.”

Amongst DSLV’s most successful pupils were: Holly Tripett 8A*, 2A, 2B; Pravnav Kumar 6A*, 3A, 1B; Amy Raynor 5A*, 2A, 1B; David Jenkins 4A*, 5A, 3B; Jasmin Burke 2A*, 6A, 2B; Edward Okereke 2A*, 4A, 6B; Shimra Ahmed 8A, 2B; Param Kapoor 7A, 2B; Lawrence Mashonga 5A, 5B; James Genlloud 2A*, 6A, 2B; Kiera Bedford 1A*, 4A, 5B.

Mr Cotton added: “We believe that a number of factors have contributed to pupil success this year – the hard work of the pupils themselves, the support of their parents and the skill and dedication of our teachers being the most significant.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank parents in particular for their support and involvement this year.

“We also believe as a school that this performance would not have been possible without our extension of the school day for Year 11. This development has helped us provide an intensive support package and, combined with newly introduced target setting and monitoring systems, has allowed us to support pupils where they most needed it and to address the issues of those who were in danger of underachieving before it became too late.”