Daventry residents donate to Danetre Hospital

A cheque for £1,000 was handed over by members of the Drayton Residents’ Association to the Friends of Danetre Hospital on Tuesday.

The money was raised by the association at its summer fete and dog show held in July.

Association chairman Virginia Hayden said: “The Friends of Danetre Hospital are the charity we support. We do a variety of things to raise money over the year. We chose them because it is our local hospital, and you never know when somebody might need to use Danetre.”

The money will be for improvements and extras throughout the hospital.