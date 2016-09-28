'If I'd wanted to be like everyone else, I'd have waxed my monobrow': Northants IT consultant joins The Apprentice

The owner of a Northamptonshire-based IT consulting company is one of 18 new candidates starring in the BBC1's The Apprentice.

Karthik Nagesan, aged 33, lives in Kettering and will be taking on the challenges set by Lord Alan Sugar when the new series begins next month.

According to the profile on the BBC's website, Mr Nagesan says his friends would describe him "as a born leader who takes charge and blazes a trail".

Karthik cites his role model as Alexander the Great because he was "a master strategist and a brilliant tactician".

He believes he is firm yet polite, making him the ultimate ‘human magnet’, the website adds.

He is also quoted as saying, "If I wanted to be like everyone else, I’d have waxed my monobrow".

In his interview video, he says: “I’ve got a nice little – nice big – monobrow. For the last ten years, people have been telling me: ‘Pluck it out, be like everybody else, have two eyebrows,’ but Karthik – or the big K – is not somebody who’s like everybody else.”