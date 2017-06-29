Head teacher thanks staff for hard work in improving Daventry school

Pupils and staff at a Daventry school which was in special measures three years ago are celebrating following their latest Ofsted inspection.

During a two-day visit from Inspectors, Falconer’s Hill Academy was rated ‘Good’ across all categories, including leadership and management; teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

Under its former guise of Falconer’s Hill Junior School it had been placed in special measures, before a change of leadership saw Matthew Reetz take over as head teacher.

Recognising the changes that have taken place since then, inspectors noted that they are “capable and committed leaders who are determined to improve all aspects of school life so that outcomes of all pupils rapidly improve.”

Inspectors were impressed with pupil’s behaviour around school. The report stated: “The behaviour of pupils is good. Pupils are very caring and considerate in the need of others.”

Since joining the David Ross Education Trust, the academy has benefitted from “effective support.”

The report said: “The trust has organised a range of training opportunities, to ensure leaders’ and teachers’ skills are developed in line with the school improvement plan.”

The report, which was published this week, also highlights the schools “welcoming and inclusive environment.”

Among many positive comments, inspectors noted that:

The school is a welcoming and inclusive environment where pupils are reminded daily about their mission of ‘flying high.’ Pupils are determined to do their best and are proud of their school.

Teachers plan lessons effectively.

The governing body is highly skilled. They are a capable and astute team who have high aspirations for the pupils and staff. Pupils are confident learners because they know what is expected of them. They know what skills they need to become confident and proficient learners.

The behaviour of pupils is good. Around school, pupils are very polite to visitors as well as each other and to staff.

Pupils’ attainment in writing in 2016 was above the national average.

Teachers promote the love of reading through extensive class book reviews. Consequently, pupils make good progress in reading.

There was some criticism of the school, however.

Teachers do not always have the highest expectations of pupils, the inspectors said, and they do not insist pupils use the correct spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Teachers also do not always demand from pupils the highest standard of presentation in their workbooks.

Mr Reetz said: “This is an incredible achievement and I am so proud of everyone’s efforts in creating a happy and caring school where pupils are keen to learn.

“Our wonderful staff and pupils have worked tirelessly to secure our ‘Good’ status, and I would like to thank them all for their hard work to ensure we fulfil the needs of our school and the community.”