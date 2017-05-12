GENERAL ELECTION 2017: All the Northamptonshire candidates revealed

The full list of election candidates has been published for Northamptonshire - so take a look at the final list of runners and riders here.
Yesterday marked the deadline for parliamentary hopefuls to register as candidates in the General Election on June 8.
Though the main parties have been drip-feeding their runners and riders over the past fortnight - we now have a definitive list of who will stand.
Just the one independent will contest the poll, Josh Phillips in environment secretary Andrea Leadsom's South Northamptonshire seat.
And UKIP will not be fielding a candidate in Kettering after its tipped candidate, Jonathan Bullock, agreed a deal with current seatholder Philip Holllobone.
The Conservative incumbent agreed to support all UKIP policies if he retains the constituency.
Mr Bullock will instead run against the Conservative Michael Ellis in Northampton North.
The Tories currently hold all seven seats in Northamptonshire.
But Northampton South's previous seatholder David Mackintosh will not be fighting the election leaving East Midlands MEP Andre Lewer to run in his place for the Conservatives.
For the full list, see below.
Northampton North
Jonathan Bullock - UKIP
Michael Ellis - Conservative
Sally Keeble - Labour
Steve Miller - Green Party
George Smid - Lib Dems
Northampton South
Rose Gibbins - UKIP
Jill Hope - Lib Dem
Andrew Lewer - Conservative
Scott Mabbutt - Green Party
Kevin McKeever - Labour
Daventry:
Ian Gibbins - UKIP
Chris Heaton-Harris - Conservative
Aiden Ramsey - Labour
Andrew Simpson - Liberal Democrat
Jamie Wildman - Green Party
South Northants
Denise Donaldson - Green Party
Sophie Johnson - Labour
Andrea Leadsom - Conservative
Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrat
Josh Phillips - Independent
Nigel Wickens - UKIP
Kettering
Suzanna Austin - Liberal Democrat
Philip Hollobone - Conservative
Rob Reeves - Green Party
Mick Scrimshaw - Labour
Corby
Beth Miller - Labour
Tom Pursglove - Conservative
Steve Scrutton - Green Party
Chris Stanbra - Liberal Democrat
Sam Watts - UKIP
Wellingborough
Peter Bone - Conservative
Jonathan Hornett - Green Party
Chris Nelson - Liberal Democrat
Allan Shipham - UKIP
Andrea Watts - Labour