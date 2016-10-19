Gang of men involved in brawl in Long Buckby village

A group of men got involved in a brawl in Long Buckby village centre on Tueday night.

Police say there was a dispute involving between seven and 10 men in the area around Pytchley Drive at around 9.30pm. Those involved were also believed to have been seen in the area of The Co-operative Food store on the high street at around the same time, wearing hoods and balaclavas. A blue Ford Focus and a black Audi may also be linked to the incident.

Sergeant Sam Dobbs said: “This was an isolated incident between people who know or know of each other and I have no reason to believe it would escalate or extend into the wider community.

“Having said that, this was a serious incident of public disorder and we are therefore launching an investigation into it.

“I urge anyone who believes they may have information about the people or cars to report it, either to us or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.