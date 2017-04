A person has died in a road traffic collision near Brackley today.

The incident happened near the Duck End Junction in Hinton-in-the-Hedges at around 12.30am.

For reasons yet unknown, a white Renault Trafic van lost control and rolled onto its side.

As a result, one of the three occupants of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.