Extra Halloween fun at Daventry Country Park

Some ghoulishly good tales are set to enthral children at this year’s expanded Halloween Spooktacular at Daventry Country Park.

Storyteller Karen Rogers will perform A Dark, Dark Tale and Teeny Tiny and the Witch Woman for over fives, while younger children are sure to love Room on the Broom and Funny Bones.

Karen will also be leading story creating activities and performing magic tricks at the event, which is organised by Daventry District Council and sponsored by Specsavers.

It starts at 2pm on Monday, October 31 and will also feature a trick or treat trail around the park with goodies to be found.

The popular costume competition also returns, with children invited to wear Halloween fancy dress and register at the visitor centre to take part. Prizes will be awarded in three age groups: 0-2, 3-6 and over 6s.

The story telling, trail and fancy dress competition are all free, but children can join a pumpkin carving activity and take part in some spooky arts and crafts for a small fee, with spaces available on the day on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will also be stalls selling cakes and treats in support of The Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership (NorPIP) charity and a bouncy castle.

All children must be accompanied by an adult during the event and should wear warm clothing under their costumes as the activities are held outside.

Families wishing to take part are encouraged to fill in the coupons printed on flyers that are available from the Country Park Visitor Centre, DDC’s offices in Lodge Road, Daventry Leisure Centre and at Specsavers, in Bowen Square, Daventry.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “The Halloween event has grown in popularity this year so we’re offering even more for young people to do this year, with new activities such as the pumpkin carving, storytelling and crafts joining the traditional costume competition and trick-or-treat trail.

“The children always wear some fabulous costumes and even the adults get into the spirit of the occasion, so please come along and enjoy what promised to be another great event at the country park.”