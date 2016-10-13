School groups asked to design a festive scene for Daventry town centre’s Christmas decorations

School groups are being invited to design a Christmas or Nativity scene to be displayed in Daventry’s town centre.

Daventry Town Council are inviting local schools to get creative and participate in this year’s Christmas Competition.

Local school groups of any age are invited to design a Christmas or Nativity scene which will be displayed in the town centre from Friday December 2, the date of the town’s Lantern Parade.

The winner will be displayed in pride of place in the Gazebo, on Sheaf Street, for all to see over the festive season.

The entries received will be judged for their creativity, suitability and the festive element.

The winning school will then be given materials to build their design.

All competition entries must be submitted by Friday October 21, for further details please contact admin@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01327 301246.