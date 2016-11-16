Nursery children from Long Buckby learn about remembrance

Children from a village nursery made their own poppy wreath and learnt about the values surrounding remembrance

Youngsters at Long Buckby Nursery made their own wreath of poppies and took it along to the village’s war memorial on Friday November 11.

The nursery staff also spoke to the children about remembrance and looked at the values that surround it, including being kind to each other, helping each other in times of need, celebrating our similarities and differences and listening to each other.

Nursery mananger Allison Piotrowski said: “The people of Long Buckby have welcomed this and enjoyed seeing what the children have done.”