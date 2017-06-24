Driver's thwarted hard shoulder queue cheating caught on camera by Northamptonshire man

A Northamptonshire man's video showing a cheeky driver's thwarted attempt to beat a queue via the hard shoulder has been seen more than 100,000 time sonline.

First aid trainer Dan Haynes was driving to a course in Reading along the M40 on Monday (June 19) when he got stuck in a lengthy jam.

...Only to get pulled over by an unmarked police car.

The snarl up was possibly a consequence of a major crash on the M25 that had caused miles of tailbacks on connecting roads.

But Daventry man Dan's dashcam caught one person who thought they could cheat the wait.

"I captured a motorist using the hard shoulder in heavy traffic," said Dan, after he saw a silver Mercedes speed past with his hazard lights on. "The car in front of me happened to be an unmarked car which added to comedy value when his lights came on and pursued him. "

Unwittingly, the silver Mercedes sped straight past an unmarked police car that promptly picked him up.

Dan posted the video on Youtube and in just four days saw the clip reach 100,000 views.

He added: "Never a better sight... watching some Merc driving down hard shoulder on the M40 to beat the queue, then watching the car in front of me light up like a Xmas tree."