Daventry to host Jane Austen festival this summer

Daventry’s Holy Cross Church will play host to a Jane Austen festival this summer to commemorate the 200th anniversary of her death.

So far the events planned for June 9-11 include a talk on Jane Austen’s gardens by Michael Brown who will be in costume, nightly entertainment in the form of words, music and dancing, as well as daily flower festivals on Jane Austen and her books.

On Sunday the usual morning worship will take place in the church and in the afternoon, there will be tea and cake and more musical entertainment to conclude the festivities.

On Thursday, June 15 Daventry’s University of the Third Age have arranged for a talk by Maureen Stiller on Jane Austen - the woman and the writer, which will be open to visitors and members.

The festival’s organisers are keen to recruit any thespians for the festival with any budding Mr Darcys or Mr Bingleys invited to get in touch with Angela Adams on 01327 605372 or dxadams@mac.com.