Daventry swimming club hopes to bag massive cash boost

Daventry Dolphins Swimming Club is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores - being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. The Daventry Dolphins SC is one of the groups on the shortlist.

Representaives at Daventry Dolphins said due to increased interest in competitive swimming, the club needs to increase the amount of pool time and provide new and replace technical equipment. They also want to provide innovative land based training equipment and activities which will complement and increase the fitness and skill levels of all its participants

The club also hopes to attract more adults into the sport, through volunteering, coaching and officiating and the Aqua squad (Masters).