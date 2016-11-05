Daventry students raise money for local hospital

Youngsters at a Daventry school stepped up to raise money for a local charity.

A group from the Sixth Form at DSLV, on the Southbrook, organised a football match between teams comprising staff and teachers from their school.

By charging people to watch the match they raised £140, which was split between the Friends of Danetre Hospital, and a fund the student has to refurbish their sixth form centre.

Lauryn Harrington-Carter, one of the students who organised the event, said: “It was the first of a series we have planned, each will raise money for the sixth form centre, and the rest will go to local good causes.

“We’ve got things planned like a Fifa tournament, and a bake off as well.

“We wanted to do something for the community, to make a difference. Even if the difference you make is only small, it is still a difference.”

Om Friday the students handed over £70 raised by the football match to the Friends of Danetre Hospital.

The Friends raise funds to help pay for extra, specialist equipment, furniture and other items to improve Daventry’s hospital for patients, staff and visitors.