Daventry student Antonia wins design award for cultural board game

A classroom game which teaches children to confront the issues of cultural misunderstanding, has led to a Daventry student winning a competition.

Culture Towers is the brainchild of Antonia Lowe, who is in the final year of the BA (Hons) Interior Design course.

She had input from more than 60 students at Falconers Hill Academy on Daventry.

It’s a collaborative game that lets children work together to construct a sculptural tower with question cards so they end up creating a visual collage to help them understand the different cultures we have in our society.

Antonia won the Marketing Trust Award, which is part of the RSA Student Design Awards.

The brief was called ‘Beyond Borders’ and students were tasked to design a way to promote engagement between people of diverse backgrounds in ways that recognise a difference, create connections and cultivate respect.

Northampton University student Antonia said: “The legacy of Culture Tower is to provide children with positive messages about cultural difference and diversity.

“The child becomes the conduit through which positive messages are transmitted to the home and wider community. The game aims to promote cultural understanding in the hope to change or influence the views of people who have never played the game.

“I am very happy to have won the award, especially with a project that feels very special to me.

“Being selected to enter the competition was a wonderful opportunity.”