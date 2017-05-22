Daventry store helps boating charity

A canal boating charity has been the beneficiaries from Waitrose and its customers showing that local communities do matter.

LNBP at Braunston Community Boating have received a donation from Waitrose in Daventry after their customers voted for the Braunston-based organisation to benefit from the superstore’s ‘Community Matters’ scheme to the tune of £260.

LNBP at Braunston Community Boating is a registered charity with two narrow boats run by volunteers. They provide the opportunity for a wide variety of community groups and organisations to enjoy inexpensive canal boating holidays on the canals and inland waterways of Central England.

For further details, availability and to book onto one of the Community Days, or to receive an information pack about LNBP at Braunston, contact the bookings officer, Nigel Smith, on 07967 406 875, or via email at: bookings@lnbp.co.uk. Visit LNBP’s website at www.lnbp.co.uk.