Daventry school rocks out for Christmas show

This week saw DSLV put on another Christmas performance, with a twist.

Written by members of the creative arts faculty, the classic tale of sleeping had an update.

Including specially arranged songs, tailored to the talents of the cast, this show had everything from fairy godmother narration, to joke telling by a king.

The show culminated in a guitar riff-off live on stage between the king and Maleficent where they played an arrangement of Sweet Child Of Mine by Guns n Roses to break the spell and bring Sleeping Beauty back to life.

A spokesman for the school said: “We want to say a huge congratulations to the amazingly talented and hardworking staff and students who put this show on – you performed this show to around 2000 people! You rock!”