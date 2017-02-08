Daventry’s new college campus will create ‘industry-ready workforce of the future’

The launch of a new college campus will help provide an ‘industry-ready workforce of the future’ for Daventry said a visitor to the official opening event.

More than 100 people, including dozens of local schoolchildren, attended an official launch and open event at Northampton College’s state-of-the-art facility in Badby Road West on Tuesday, February 7 – giving them the chance to enjoy a tour of the building and discover the courses on offer.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “This is the start of a new chapter for young people in Daventry.

”By investing in state-of- the-art technology and providing a facility fit for 21st century learning we can ensure we are giving our young people everything they need to succeed.”

Facilities at the new campus include industry-standard workshops for motor vehicle engineering, state of the art library facilities, contemporary hairdressing and beauty therapy salons, ICT and Mac suites, teaching space for healthcare and childcare plus dedicated provision for students with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The new campus is also home to a new Digital Academy, teaching students software and coding, web development, games design and social media.

Stephen Catchpole, chief executive of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) – which part-funded the development – said: “Young learners in Daventry now have a facility they can be proud of and which can help ensure the local economy flourishes in the years to come.

“This will help match ambitious students with successful local companies, helping to create an industry-ready workforce of the future. That’s good news for young people and it’s good news for Daventry.”

The launch event also saw the unveiling of a giant tile mural, created by art and design students as part of a project called ‘Surfaces’.

The mural contains colourful tiles that incorporate different techniques and materials such as string, clay tools and bubble-wrap to create bespoke indents into the clay.

Guests were invited to create their own tile as part of the mural, which will eventually be made up of hundreds of different designs and will take centre stage inside the new campus’ reception.

Chris Millar, leader of Daventry District Council which also co-funded the project, said: “I’m delighted to see the new building become a reality. There’s so many opportunities for young people in Daventry and this will help students get the skills they need to progress their future careers with local employers.”