Daventry’s MP talks Brexit with students

Daventry’s MP dropped in to Guilsborough Academy on Monday to speak to sixth form students on Brexit.

Chris Heaton-Harris was invited to the school by the students’ debating society.

He spoke about Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, and what the future could hold for young people and the wider country.

The audience, who were encouraged to ask questions and join in the debate, was comprised of students from the schools upper and lower sixth form. Despite the event being optional for the students, they filled the room showing the interest young people place in politics and their future.

Pictured is Chris Heaton-Harris with Daisy Pierce and Poppy Martin, co-heads of the debating society.

Mr Heaton-Harris co-founded a group to reform the EU, working on potential policies and changes to its working.

When those reforms were not taken forward, he campaigned on the Brexit side during the referendum campaign, he then supported South Northants MP Andrea Leadsom’s leadership bid for the Conservative Party, and has since been appointed as an Assistant Government Whip under Theresa May’s government.