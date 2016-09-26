Search

Daventry estate residents can help create art for their area

From left: Artist Wendy Briggs with DDCs community development co-ordinator Tim Cantwell and the secretary of the Middlemore Residents Association, Karen Tweedale

People living on a Daventry estate can collaborate with an artist to create a piece of public art.

