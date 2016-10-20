Daventry district continues to beat the national trend for employment

More of Daventry district’s working age population have a job than the national average, the latest figures have shown.

Unemployment figures were released yesterday, and a break-down for Daventry district shows that of those district residents of working age 82.8 per cent have a job.

That compares to the national figure of 74.5 per cent.

Jayne Rowse, operations manager at the Department of Work and Pensions, said: “The in work figures for the district are really, really good, and far above the national level.

“While year-on-year those claiming jobseeking benefits has gone up in the district by 55 individuals, month-on-month the figure has dropped by 2.8 per cent.”

The figures of those in work and those claiming jobseeking benefits do not add up to 100 per cent – there will be those adults of working age without a job who are not looking for work; those who look after children full-time, people who have retired early, and others as well.

The future also looks good for the district said Jayne: “We have lots of employers coming to the Daventry district, including the new Amazon centre, and slightly further afield places like Rushden Lakes are creating jobs as well.

“We are trying to make Daventry’s Job Centre the employment centre of choice for the area’s businesses.

“We had a breakfast meeting recently with people from local firms to tell them what we can offer, and find out what they need.

“The goal is that when someone comes to us without a job that we can find them work straight away.”