Daventry district beats national figures for employment

A higher percentage of residents work in the Daventry district than the national average figures have shown.

Employment figures released by the Government show that around 80 per cent of people in our district have a job, compared to a national average of only 74 per cent.

Janye Rouse, speaking for Job Centre Plus said the economic prospect for the Daventry area was positive, with construction underway on DIRFT's third phase and that the Job Centre was already working with firms to find suitable employees for them.

Overall the figures for the East Midlands (covering September to November 2016) show the numbers claiming unemployment benefits is down compared to a year before.

Employment Minister, Damian Hinds, said: “We start the new year with another encouraging set of figures. Employment continues to run at a near-record high, unemployment remains at an 11-year low and both figures are stronger than this time last year – highlighting the strength and resilience of our labour market as we step up to the challenges of 2017.

“There’s great news in the East Midlands where there are a near record number of people in work at 2.3 million and the employment level for women is at a record high of 1.08 million.

“We have made real progress creating a strong economy and helping more people into work, and will do what is needed to continue that trajectory as we build a country that works for everyone.”