Daventry deadlifters raising money for Danetre Hospital

Fundraisers from Daventry will be putting their backs into it as they attempt to deadlift a million kilos in 24 hours for charity.

The campaign is in partnership with Imperial Bodies gym in Daventry and will raise money for the Friends of Danetre Hospital.

Although the aim is to lift a million kilos as quick as they can, the group will not stop once they have reached their target and intend to keep on lifting until the 24 hours are up.

“We’re aiming for a million but if we can beat that then all the better,” said Dean Ronnie, who helped put the ‘Deadlifting for Danetre’ fundraiser together.

“I’m not sure how long it will take to reach that target, but if we get 100 people turn up then we could get it done in a matter of minutes.”

One million kilos is the equivalent of 166 adult African elephants, or 284,714 bricks, so Dean and his crew will not only have to be well prepared for the heavy lifting, they will also need help from as many people as possible.

“We will be lifting from 8am on Saturday, May 20 until 8pm on Sunday, May 21 at the Imperial Bodies gym.

“It’s open to everyone. Anyone who wants to come and help out, it’s £5 to enter and all the money goes to the hospital’s charity fund.”

Those wishing to participate can choose to lift whatever amount they chose, and this will be added to the grand total.

The money raised will help buy a variety of items for the hospital ranging from nurse equipment, patient hoists, specialist beds and mattresses, to ECG machines, wheelchairs, all for the benefit of people in the Daventry area.

“Previously I’ve done some nationally orientated charity work but I wanted to do more local initiatives,” said Dean.

“No matter who you speak to in Daventry everyone knows someone who has been to the Danetre Hospital, or someone who works there, or was treated there. It really is in the heart of the community.”

If you want to donate to the cause visit the fundraising page.