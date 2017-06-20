Daventry councils raise flags in honour of Britain’s servicemen and women ahead of Armed Forces Day

Daventry’s town and district councils will both mark Armed Forces Day with respective flag raising ceremonies to honour Britain’s servicemen and women.

The district council has already recognised the occasion in the lead-up to Armed Forces Day at a Monday morning flag-raising. The ceremony was attended by members of the Royal British Legion, councillors, council staff and members of the public, at the civic offices in Lodge Road. Councillor Chris Millar, leader of Daventry District Council, said: “We are honoured to show our support for Armed Forces Day, which pays tribute to the British Armed Forces community for their hard work, dedication and efforts to keep us safe both in the UK and globally.” Daventry Town Council will hold their own ceremony at 11am on Saturday at the Twinning area located at the top of London Road. As well as the mayor, there will be representatives from the Twinning Association, the church, the Royal British Legion and other local organisations. The invitation is extended to anyone wanting to attend. Armed Forces Day is the annual opportunity for the nation to show its support for the UK’s serving and retired soldiers, sailors and airmen.