Daventry charity volunteers take on Three Peak Challenge to raise funds for Royal award commemorative team t-shirts

Members of a Daventry volunteer group are taking on the Three Peaks Challenge to help raise money for t-shirts to commemorate its receipt of a Royal award.

Daventry Area Community Transport (DACT) was given a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the equivalent of an MBE for voluntary groups, in June.

Rob Kinning, the group's chief executive, now wants to thank his fellow volunteers by purchasing shirts sporting the DACT logo together with the Queen’s Award logo to celebrate their achievements.

Rob, 53, and DACT's transport booking officer Martyn Wood, 37, will first have to complete the Three Peaks Challenge, as they attempt to raise £5,000 to pay for the shirts which will be given to all 170 volunteers.

The challenge will see the pair scale the highest peaks in England (Scafell Pike, 978m), Scotland (Ben Nevis, 1345m) and Wales (Snowdon, 1085m) in just one day.

You can donate here.