Date set for village post office move

A date has been announced for the relocation of West Haddon's post office

West Haddon Post Office is to move to its new location in Londis West End Stores, West End, in the village on Monday February 13 at 1pm.

This will be a new-style local branch whereby Post Office products and services are provided from an open-plan till at the retail counter of the store.

Post Office services will be available seven days a week during the store’s opening hours; Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm; and Sunday 8am to 1pm.

The current branch at 36 High Street, West Haddon will close on Saturday February 11 at 12.30pm.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional network manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”