UPDATE: Elderly couple assaulted in attempted mugging in Daventry

An elderly couple were assaulted in Daventry as they walked along a footpath after a night out.

Police have revealed more information about the attack, which took place at around 1.30am on Sunday on the old railway path, also known as the 'black path' in the town.

The 69-year-old woman and 70-year-old man, were walking home from an evening out along the old railway path between the wooden footbridge near Daneholme Avenue and Shakleton Drive, at about 1.30am, when the incident took place.

They were approached by three men who grabbed at the gentleman’s bag, trying to take it from him. The victim held onto the bag but was assaulted, sustaining injuries to his body and head. The female victim was also assaulted, sustaining facial injuries.

The couple were taken to hospital for treatment but have since returned home.

The offenders were all men, wearing dark coloured clothes, aged between their late teens and early 30s and one was about 6ft tall.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.