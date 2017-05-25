Community clean up day of action planned for Southbrook

Fly-tipping, litter and vandalism are among the issues set to be addressed during a day of action in Daventry.

The event will take based at the Fishponds field on the Southbrook estate on Wednesday, May 31 and has been organised by the environmental health team at Daventry District Council alongside the Daventry District and South Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership.

Organisers are appealing for community-spirited people to come forward to help local volunteers with a litter pick.

Ian Vincent, chairman of the community safety partnership, said: “We ran a similar event at Fishponds this time last year and, while it was a success, the area unfortunately remains a hotspot for littering and fly-tipping.

“Much of the work on the day will focus on clearing the area up, but it is also about fostering good relationships with members of the community so that we can work together in future to keep the area looking its best.

“That’s why we’ll have representatives from a range of partners on hand to discuss any issues of concern, as well as offering education sessions in the local school.

“I would encourage residents to get involved in this event and let’s work in partnership to address the issues at Fishponds.”

Large fly-tipped items will also be cleared from around the Southbrook estate during the event, which runs from 10am to 2pm.

DDC’s grounds maintenance contractor Enterprise will cut back undergrowth ahead of the event to assist in the clear-up and members of the council’s environmental improvement team will attend the event to offer advice about littering and dog fouling.

Northamptonshire Police’s mobile police station will be there together with the joint fire and police rural intervention vehicle and a fire engine with crew to offer fire safety advice.

There will be further support on the day from Futures Housing Group, Bromford, Daventry Town Council, Tesco, Waitrose, McDonalds, Tool Station, Daventry’s Youth Board and agencies including the Solve It solvent abuse charity.

The Northamptonshire waste and energy education team will also run waste education sessions at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV), to help teach pupils to reduce, reuse and recycle.

The community safety partnership brings together various groups including Daventry District Council, South Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, Northamptonshire County Council, Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, Futures Housing Group and others to reduce crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour within the community.