Cinema announces it is working on opening a site with up to three screens in Daventry town centre

A cinema operator has announced it is working on opening a site in Daventry town centre that could include up to three screens.

The Errol Flynn Filmhouse, based in Northampton and run by the Royal & Derngate theatre, announced on Sunday afternoon as part of its five-year vision to shape the county’s cultural development with a series of major projects, that it is working with Daventry District Council and its development partner Henry Boot Developments Ltd to devise plans for a cinema in the proposed redevelopment of Daventry town centre.

The Errol Flynn Filmhouse

The Errol Flynn Filmshouse opened nearly three years ago by the Royal & Derngate on a site adjacent to Derngate auditorium in Northampton.

Royal & Derngate will lead a consultation process to establish what the people of Daventry would like to see in their cinema. Plans for the cinema will be developed in response to this consultation and the needs of the local community, but there is the expectation that the new filmhouse could include up to three screens, showing a mix of mainstream and independent films as well as live screenings of opera, ballet and theatre productions.

If the project goes ahead it is anticipated that the cinema would be developed and operated by Royal & Derngate as tenants of Daventry District Council.

The cinema would be part of the Mulberry Place development on the car park immediately north of Daventry’s High Street – known as Site 1.

DDC approached Royal & Derngate while looking at ways with Henry Boot to rework the development proposals for Site 1. The site received planning permission in 2014 for a cinema as part of the Mulberry Place retail development, however that scheme is no longer commercially viable and options for a smaller, leisure-focused development are now being explored.

Martin Sutherland, chief executive of Royal & Derngate, said: “It is very exciting to be part of these plans, helping to shape the cultural development of Daventry town centre over the next few years.

“Our knowledge and expertise, gained in the successful establishment of the Errol Flynn Filmhouse, will help deliver a filmhouse that Daventry can be proud of.”

Cllr Colin Poole, Daventry District Council’s economic, regeneration employment portfolio holder said: “These discussions between Royal & Derngate and Henry Boot, albeit at a very early stage, are encouraging.

“The potential of such a scheme would provide a good fit for Daventry and the additional leisure and cultural offer that we are keen see in our town.

“An independent, high quality and accessible leisure experience would also complement the centre’s character of small and independent businesses.

“In this ever-changing economic climate, commercial viability is key for all parties and we look forward to these initial discussions being brought to a successful fruition.”