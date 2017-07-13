Cheers! Northamptonshire pub faces one more round of judging in bid to win national award

A Northamptonshire pub has been shortlisted as a national finalist in the Great British Pub Awards 2017.

185 Watling Street Pub & Kitchen, in Towcester, has passed through two preliminary rounds of judging and will now battle it out against five other contenders from around the UK for the Best Managed Pub award.

For the final round, the pub will now be probed by judges to see the business in action and sample the kitchen's menu.

Hannah Strudwick,185’s general manager, said: “We are so excited to have made it to the national final of these prestigious awards and are really proud of the great pub we have created for the people of Towcester and Northamptonshire.

"We are so grateful to local people for the support they continue to give us. We offer our customers a fantastic home from home environment, excellent food and drink and a warm welcome and are delighted that we have also impressed the award’s judges with what we do.”

Judges were impressed by the pub's afternoon tea menu and Wednesday steak nights.

The pub has only been open 20 months and is owned by Unique Hospitality Management.

The winners of the Great British Pub Awards 2017 will be announced at a ceremony on September 7 at London's Hilton Hotel.