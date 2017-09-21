Cat still missing after being stolen by women in Daventry

A cat is still missing after being driven away in a car by two women in Daventry.

The six-year-old female brown, white and ginger tabby has not been seen since the theft in Farborough Drive some time between midday and 2pm on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women were seen putting a cat into a brown Ford Focus in Daventry before driving off.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence on 101.