Can you help Scout group?

Weedon Scout Group is urgently in need of more helpers, particularly in Beaver and Cub sections but also with Scouts and Explorers.

The Beaver Section is in danger of having to close after Christmas with two leaders leaving. Beavers are aged six to eight years and meet on a Monday from 6pm–7pm.

Cubs are aged eight to 10 years and meet on a Tuesday from 6.30pm–8pm.

Scouts, aged 10 to 14 years, and Explorers, aged 14 and above, meet on a Monday from 7pm to 9pm.

Weedon Scout Group leader George Bushell said: “Over the last few years Weedon Scout Group has become a really successful group and more help is urgently needed in all sections, especially in the Beaver section to stop closure after Christmas.

“If you could spare an hour or two a week to help us provide this worthwhile facility for the children and youth of Weedon village please contact me for more information or to offer much needed help.”

George can be contacted on (01327) 342529 or 07860 169284, email george.bushell@sky.com.