BREAKING NEWS: funding for Daventry Canal Arm backed by councillors

Funding for Daventry District Council's longstanding Canal Arm project was backed for approval by strategy group members on Thursday evening.

Following the Strategy Group's recommendation on July 6, the proposal will need to be approved at a full council meeting of Daventry District Council members on July 27.

Daventry Canal Arm

The report discussed at Thursday's meeting advised that funding option 1 is approved.

This entails spending £8.715m on a canal section measuring 1,230 metres starting on the western side of Northern Way, a mooring basin and a footbridge from the underpass from Southbrook to the northern side of the canal.

Funding option 4 in the report outlined £23.1m of funding for the full Daventry Canal Arm of 2,600 metres, as per planning permission with locks.

More information to follow tomorrow.