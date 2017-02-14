BREAKING NEWS: 17-year-old boy suffers ‘serious injuries’ after attack in Northampton town centre

A 17-year-old boy was being treated for “serious injuries” on Tuesday night after an attack in Northampton town centre.

As reported earlier by the Chronicle & Echo, police had taped off St George’s Street following an incident and police were seen searching the area.

St Georges Street

At 7.30pm on Tuesday, a police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the scene shortly after 5pm.

“A 17-year-old boy had been assaulted and suffered injuries to his neck. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances,” the spokesman added.

The road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians, as was the alleyway through to Upper Priory Street. Police were also been seen searching bins in the Drapery shortly after 6pm - it is not known if this is related to the St Georges Street incident as yet.