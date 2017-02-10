Artist has stars in his eyes after TV show

Badby artist David Douglas has appeared on hit TV show Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year, painting Brit and Hollywood actor Freddie Highmore.

Last year David won the exbition prize in the Artist Magazine competition, which will see his work shown in an exhibition entitled The Artist’s Collection at the Patchings Art Centre in Nottingham.

David said he enjoyed the TV experience although sadly he didn’t make it through to the semi-final this time.

Portrait Artist of the Year returned to screens at the end of January – with the first episode now available Sky Arts On Demand, where you can watch David create his portrait of Freddie, who starred in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

This series sees more than 20 celebrity sitters for the competing heats.

Each of the celebrity sitters got to choose one of the finished portraits to keep for themselves – regardless of whether that artist went through to the next stage.

According to previous artists, that’s the beauty of the show – that the taking part has been life changing for their business and profile.

This is the third series of the show, which is produced by London and Glasgow-based independent production company Storyvault Films and is presented by TV personality and comedian Frank Skinner, alongside presenter and journalist Joan Bakewell, who is a leading figure in the arts.

Frank Skinner said: “I love being able to, along with the viewers, stick my nose in and watch the whole stress-filled process unfold.”