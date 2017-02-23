‘Almost daily’ burglaries in Daventry district lead to warnings from police

Police are advising people to ensure their homes are secure after a spate of burglaries across the Daventry district.

Officers said there have been almost daily burglaries so far this month.

Residents are being reminded to secure garden equipment and tools and to preferably leave them in the house rather than an insecure shed or in the garden.

Northamptonshire Police said homes with no security measures are five times more likely to be burgled than those with simple security measures. Good window locks and strong deadlocks can make a huge difference.

They added that offenders usually gain entry by forcing a lock – so ensure your door is robust and the locks are fit for purpose. Glass is another entry point for burglars who are quite happy to use your garden implements to smash glazed panels to gain entry. Most DIY stores sell a film that sticks to windows which makes it extremely difficult to break. They also sell inexpensive key operated locks that will fit most kind of windows.

Further advice is to ensure side gates and rear access points are secure with sliding bolts and padlocks. Trellis on top of the gate or fence is a huge visual deterrent to any seasoned burglar.

Remember to lock your doors and windows every time you leave the house. Burglar alarms also act as an effective deterrent against burglars.

Northamptonshire Police said its officers are responding robustly to the current number burglaries in order to disrupt offenders, detect crime, recover stolen goods and bring offenders to justice.

If you have any information that could assist the police, you can do so anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their online form.