Affordable homes plan for four villages in Northamptonshire

Thirty-three affordable homes are being built in four Northamptonshire villages, a housing developer has announced.

The homes will be built in Yarwell, Little Addington, Brigstock and Braunston, says Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association (NRHA). All the homes, it says, are being built specifically for local people to allow them to stay in their home villages.

Three of the projects are being funded by the Homes & Communities Agency. Work is set to start on nine homes in Yarwell in early March. A planning application has been put in for six homes in Little Addington and plans will be submitted later this year for six homes in Brigstock.

The development in Braunston will be completed in June and will bring 12 affordable homes to the village.

Funding for this scheme has been secured from HCA and Daventry District Council.

NRHA company secretary, Craig Felts, said: “We are pleased that our plans to bring to affordable homes to Northamptonshire’s rural villages are moving forward positively.

"These developments will contribute to the future sustainability of these communities where affordable housing is in great demand and people are being forced to move away due to a lack of affordable properties," he added.