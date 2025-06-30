A rebranded ‘Aldeh’ sign has caught the attention of Oasis fans and shoppers alike in Manchester.

Aldi has changed the name of its Bury New Road store in Prestwich to ‘Aldeh’, embracing the Mancunian pronunciation of its name. The store is just a stone's throw away from Heaton Park, where Oasis will be reuniting this summer for their comeback gigs.

The new sign has already seen Oasis fans, complete in 90s-inspired bucket hats, queuing outside the store, eager to snap photos of the ‘Aldeh’ logo on their phones. The rebrand is a homage to the Gallagher brothers and the city’s musical heritage.

The change was first noticed on social media. “Just on my way to do my weekly shop and what do I see? Aldeh! It's absolutely brilliant" one user shared excitedly. "Oasis are coming home and this hilarious tribute tops it off... it's a great time to be in Manchester!"

As part of the Oasis celebrations, the supermarket has launched a new range of Aldimania Bucket Hats (£4.99) which will be on sale in stores nationwide from 3rd July, while stocks last.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, says: “Manchester is a vibrant city with a rich musical history, and with the Oasis reunion, we wanted to mark the occasion. By temporarily renaming our Bury New Road store to 'Aldeh,' we're celebrating both the local dialect and the legendary band that has brought so much joy to fans worldwide."

Oasis kick off their reunion gigs on July 4, and will be playing in their home city at Heaton Park from 11th –20th July. The reunion gigs are happening less than a mile away from the Aldi store on Bury New Road, making it the perfect pre-gig stop off point for fans.

