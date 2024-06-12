Labour Party Candidate Rufia Ashraf campaigns to end food poverty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour Party candidate for South Northamptonshire, Rufia Ashraf, visited Towcester Foodbank this week to see the essential work done by them for the community.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Rufia has previously volunteered at Foodbanks in Northampton, and understands the food poverty issues that have increased in the past 14 years. Rufia acknowledged that “it was shocking to hear that across the country, the Trussell Trust has seen a 36% increase in visits to their Foodbanks since 2015”.

One of the Trusttees at the Foodbank, Emma, explained how the situation locally has developed in recent times and that needs of service users have changed. For example, over the winter months they have provided kettle packs for those in temporary accommodation with no oven, and there are now ‘in car’ packs for people who have been forced to live in their car.

Rufia explained that “it is such a challenge that we see so many people struggling but it was great to see how generous people in our communities continue to be by giving to the Foodbank. And very encouraging to hear that local business, large and small are very supportive of the work the food bank does. I asked what could I do to help if elected, and of course I will be an active supporter.”

“I have signed a pledge - if elected, I pledge to use my voice as your MP to advocate for changes which would help ensure our social security system protects people from needing a food bank to survive.”

“Thank you to Andy and Emma, our hosts at the Towcester Foodbank, in the St John’s Ambulance Hall, Towcester. It was so encouraging to meet them and the many volunteers who week by week help the many guests who come to Foodbank for so many reasons.”

Rufia Ashraf will be meeting residents and community groups across South Northants up until the General Election on 4th Thursday July.