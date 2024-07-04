Historic Braunston Stop House available at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well-known canal cottage on the Grand Union Canal is set to go under the hammer in July with the Canal & River Trust putting The Stop House at Braunston on the market for sale.

The Trust is set to sell the building via auction, with the income from the Grade II Listed property being reinvested by the charity to help support the ongoing care of the nation’s historic waterways.

The Stop House is currently vacant and has been empty for several years. The Trust has spent the past two years trying to secure a rental tenant, and with very little interest from the rental market, the decision has been taken to offer the property for sale via auction at the end of July with a guide price of £200,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Stop House being vacant for some time, its condition has deteriorated and the sale will enable investment in the maintenance and structural condition of the building, as has been seen with other historic properties along the canal network. As the Stop House is Grade II Listed, the owner will have to abide by the heritage conservation protections in place to safeguard a building of this type.

The historic Stop House at Braunston

With costs of caring for the nation’s ageing canal network increasing, the proceeds of the sale will help the Canal & River Trust in its work to protect the nation’s historic waterway network for future generations. The money generated from the sale of properties such as the Stop House is reinvested into other income-generating investments to help provide the year-after-year income which is needed to help with the ongoing maintenance and repair of the nation’s historic canals and river navigations.

Linny Beaumont, Canal & River Trust regional director in the East Midlands, said: “At the very heart of the nation’s canal network, this is a fantastic opportunity to own a cherished canal-side building and play a part in protecting it for future generations.

“There are some wonderful examples across the canal network of historic properties being beautifully restored in private ownership and we think, with the right owner, the Stop House has fantastic potential. The sale will also generate important income that can be used to support the vital maintenance work on our historic canals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The online auction will take place on 25 July and more details can be found at Auction - Braunston Stop House.