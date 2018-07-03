YouTube sensation Little Baby Bum hits Northampton

It might be the world’s largest educational channel on YouTube but now it is coming live to the stage for the first time.

Little Baby Bum Live, the world premiere of a brand new live show of the YouTube sensation Little Baby Bum, and tours to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Thursday to Saturday July 12 to 14.

The channel has over 21 million subscribers and 20 billion views and holds the Guinness World Record for the most watched educational video of all time.

Combining puppetry, live action and animation, audiences are invited to step into the magical and colourful world of Little Baby Bum Live to join Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Rhyme friends on their latest adventure.

Little Baby Bum Live is written and directed by Miranda Larson.

Talking about the importance of theatre to a young age group, she said: “It’s important in terms of play and allowing a child to be a child; to be inspired, feel included, use their imagination and love song and dance. In all of the shows I do I never expect children to sit down and quietly watch, everyone is expected to stand up and dance and make as much noise as you want. You’re a child, be a child!”

And she saw a way to make the stage show work as soon as she watched it online.

Miranda added: “When I first watched Little Baby Bum on YouTube, it was the characters, the community and the bright engaging look of it that I immediately fell in love with. I knew there was something exciting we could do with the characters of Little Baby Bum, who children know and love already.

“As human beings, regardless of our age, we all connect through character because it is emotion to emotion – how they look, react, and move. So in “Little Baby Bum Live!” I wanted to bring out that heart to the community, the friendships among the characters and build on the dynamic which already exists in the animated videos and has captured the imaginations of so many children.”

Tickets for the show are £15 each and can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or alternatively visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.