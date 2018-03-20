Win tickets to see Kirstie Allsopp and co as Handmade Fair returns to Warwickshire this summer

The Handmade Fair presented by Kirstie Allsopp returns to Warwickshire this summer for the ultimate creative day out and you could win one of five pairs of tickets.

The Handmade Fair returns to Ragley Hall, Park and Gardens for the second time from May 11 to 13, where guests can enjoy expert talks and hands-on workshops as they indulge in the perfect day out for craft lovers.

Whether looking to brush up on an existing skill or discover a brand new passion, The Handmade Fair will leave guests with the inspiration to make their homes and lives even more beautiful.

We’ve teamed up with the Fair’s organisers to offer five lucky winners a pair of entry-only tickets to the event.

All you have to do is email the correct answer to the following question to damien.lucas@jpress.co.uk by midnight on April 30 2018 and be sure to include your full name, address and contact phone number with Warks Handmade Comp in the subject header.

QUESTION: What popular property TV show is Kirstie Allsopp best known for?

A) Homes under the Hammer

B) Location, Location, Location

C) Grand Designs

Terms and conditions: Tickets are Entry Only and include entrance to The Handmade Fair at Ragley in Warwickshire only. Tickets are valid for any one day and the Fair can be visited on either Friday 11th, Saturday 12th or Sunday 13th May 2018. Tickets are not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Tickets do not include entrance to the Super Theatre, Skills Workshop and Grand Make but these can be booked on the day for an additional cost, subject to availability. Different hosts and experts appear on different days, please see the website for details.